When Mel Turner received the call telling her she was being named Port Stephens' Local Woman of the Year her response was what you would expect of a humble quiet achiever: "surely there's someone more deserving?"
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington did not think so, saying the Nelson Bay resident and acting chief executive officer of Destination Port Stephens was a "worthy recipient" of the accolade.
"Mel Turner consistently goes above and beyond for our community," Ms Washington said.
"In both her professional and volunteer roles, she has helped lead Port Stephens through one of the most challenging times we have ever faced [COVID-19].
"Mel's collaborative and empathetic approach, combined with her hard work and humour, has made our community stronger. Port Stephens is a better place for the contributions of Mel Turner - she's a true community leader and a worthy recipient of Port Stephens Local Woman of the Year."
Chosen annually by Members of Parliament, NSW Local Woman of the Year recipients are recognised for their exceptional contribution to their communities as businesswomen, role models, volunteers, leaders and mentors.
Ms Washington said Ms Turner epitomised the values and the spirit of the award.
As president of Business Port Stephens during 2021 and 2022, Ms Turner led the business community through the ongoing waves and aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the chamber network strong whilst withstanding the challenges faced by a local economy heavily reliant on tourism.
She has also held the positions of director and vice chairperson of Destination Port Stephens.
Whilst the mother of three was leading these organisations, she also managed the marketing and business development for Moonshadow-TQC Cruises, helping the iconic Port Stephens tourist attraction to survive the significant impacts of the global pandemic.
Ms Turner stepped down from the business chamber in December and stepped up as the acting CEO of Destination Port Stephens where she has taken the lead on putting the area on the tourism trail for domestic and international visitors.
Ms Turner said she was "incredibly humbled" to receive the Woman of the Year award.
"I have been embedded in community organisations, local tourism, volunteer roles, the business community. Even though I am not a front of face person in the community, I'd call myself more of a quiet achiever, I would like to think that I have contributed in some way," she said. "I am very grateful to have received this recognition. It truly is humbling."
Ms Turner said she feels a lot of pride in doing her part to put Port Stephens on the map, to increase visitation to the area and with it, bring money to the area that supports not just businesses but the entire community.
She applies four key elements to her personal and professional life - resilience, confidence, self-worth and compassion.
Ms Turner will be the guest speaker at the annual Port Stephens International Women's Day breakfast hosted by Ms Washington and Paterson MP Meryl Swanson.
The breakfast will be held from 8am on Friday, March 3 at Murrook Culture Centre in Williamtown.
Tickets, $25 each, are available from tinyurl.com/PSIWD2023.
Salamander Bay Rotary Club will host an International Women's Day lunch at Soldiers Point Bowling Club from 11.30am on Wednesday, March 8.
President Harry Parker said the club was "delighted" to be hosting the event again after it had not been able to the past two years during COVID-19.
As well as entertainment from the Hunter Women of Note, the guest speaker will be author, life coach and positivity and transformation specialist Anne McDowell and Port Stephens Council will announce the recipients of its three International Women's Day scholarships.
Tickets, $65 each, are available from Trybooking.com/1016250.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
