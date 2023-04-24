On the back of the hard working forward pack, the Gropers looked in control going to the break, leading 21-5. Captain coach Michael Wiringi sparked the backline for centres Willi Dunn and Sam Ellul to make giant inroads into the Reds territory. Full back Chad Northcott, playing his last game for the club before heading to Canada, was dynamic on the counter attack. It was a nice touch to see him combine with his brother Josh Sollitt in a winning team in his farewell game.

