FINGAL Bay rugby league club started their season off with strong performances from both teams on Saturday.
The ladies league tag team were too strong for Waratah, winning 22-6, while the men had a try fest against Aberglasslyn and were the easy victors 52-0.
The ladies slick back line never missed a beat with several tries coming from set plays. Meanwhile, their defence continues to be the cornerstone of their game.
The ladies went into half time on Saturday leading 12-0.
Tasha Wellings was impressive with her speed and skills. The return of Bree Tisdell and Aimee McCaull made an impact. Aimee scored a try, as did Amberly Keating, Raegan McIlwaine and players' player Michelle Sproule. Grace O'Flaherty kicked three from four goals.
The Bomboras men's superior fitness and defensive structures had the Aberglasslyn Ants on the back foot from kickoff, and saw them cruise to a 22-0 lead at half time.
The Fingal forwards laid the foundation with tough front rower Todd Doro winding the clock back with a dominant display in the middle. Bustling Benny Schneider picked up the coaches' award while the players' player award went to classy full back Steve Whitehead who had two good tries.
The men host Maitland United this Saturday at Fingal Oval from 3pm. The ladies have the bye.
KARUAH rugby league club also started their season off in style with an emphatic 32-12 win over Waratah-Mayfield at Waratah Oval last Saturday.
The Roos built their win on the back of some outstanding defence. The Cheetahs had all the possession in the first half but Karuah shut down plenty of attacking raids and had a handy 18-4 lead at half time.
Hooker Daniel Evans' clever kicking game turned around the 'Tahs big pack in the second half, with the Roos capitalising on the tiring defence. Five eight Josh Daniels set up some smart backline plays for speedy winger and players' player Adam Crampton to run in four tries.
The Rooettes ladies tackle team won on forfeit. They play Aberglasslyn Ants at home, Lionel Morton Oval, on Sunday from 12.45pm.
The men's team, also at home on Sunday, will host Tea Gardens Hawks in the local derby, which is always a tough contest. Kick off is 3pm.
The Karuah under 10s play away to Windale on Saturday morning.
NELSON Bay rugby union club overcame a late call up to post a 26-5 win against the Singleton Reds on Saturday. Originally meant to be a by for the Gropers men, the club received a mid-week notice that they would need to hit the road to Singleton on Saturday.
The undermanned Bay forward pack lead by tough prop Zion Takarua, Tom Hickey and Liam Keating played out the entire game in a stoic performance. It was the man of the match, flanker Isaac Laracy, who picked up the three points in non-stop performance. Other forwards to impress were Rhys York, Ryan Marshall and Hamish Bartlett.
On the back of the hard working forward pack, the Gropers looked in control going to the break, leading 21-5. Captain coach Michael Wiringi sparked the backline for centres Willi Dunn and Sam Ellul to make giant inroads into the Reds territory. Full back Chad Northcott, playing his last game for the club before heading to Canada, was dynamic on the counter attack. It was a nice touch to see him combine with his brother Josh Sollitt in a winning team in his farewell game.
Highlights in the second half was a try by fleetfooted wing Kailen Williams and centre Taniela Rabolalele's try saving tackle that crushed the opposing centre.
The Gropers women's team had the bye on the weekend. They are away to University on Saturday while the men's team play Singleton Blacks at Bill Strong Oval at 3pm.
