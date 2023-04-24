Port Stephens Examiner
Record fleet usher in a new era for Sail Port Stephens

Updated April 24 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:00pm
In a record opening for Sail Port Stephens, a bumper fleet of 108 yachts will greet the starter at midday on Monday in race one of the new six-day Passage Series, comprising the Pantaenius Commodores Cup and Port Stephens Trophy.

