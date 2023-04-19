Port Stephens Examiner
Cricket: Nelson Bay and Stockton first grade bowler Ed Williams in London for the opportunity of a lifetime

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
April 19 2023 - 4:30pm
Stockton first grade bowler Ed Williams, 18, from Salamander Bay, is now in London for a playing and development opportunity of a lifetime.
Ed Williams hopes that when he returns home from England for the next Newcastle cricket season that he'll have some new tricks up his sleeve.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

