Ed Williams hopes that when he returns home from England for the next Newcastle cricket season that he'll have some new tricks up his sleeve.
The Nelson Bay junior turned Stockton first grader landed in London on Friday, April 14 for a six month stint with the Barnes Cricket Club. A development opportunity of a lifetime, the 18 year old from Salamander Bay said he's looking forward to the experience.
"I am really looking forward to the challenge and am hoping I can work on a few parts of my game and be ready for another big season when I return," he said.
Williams, a bowler, will spend the Australian winter playing division one cricket in the Middlesex League. He will test and hone his cricket skills and abilities in new conditions as the designated overseas player.
But Williams also hopes to tick off some bucket list items along the way, including net bowling at Lord's Cricket Ground during the Ashes Test in June.
"It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity and something I never thought I'd get to do," Williams said. "I'm really looking forward to that experience. There's a possibility that I could be bowling to international batters.
"It's going to be a really cool experience travelling around playing cricket in England. It's going to be good for my cricket career. I'll be bowling to a different quality of batters who have slightly different techniques.
"I'm going to soak everything up and hopefully come back home for the next Newcastle season a better bowler, and share what I've learned overseas with my club."
Williams began playing cricket with the Nelson Bay Makos junior club when he was 8 years old.
He made the move down Nelson Bay Road to Lynn Oval in Stockton at the start of the 2021-22 season with a desire to test himself in the Newcastle grade competition.
Williams looks back fondly on his time with the Nelson Bay club and credits the Makos for his development and love for the game.
"I was really lucky to play my juniors and start my senior cricket at Nelson Bay and get a lot of help from people like Wayne Banks and Matt Brealey," he said.
On the move to the Stockton and Northern Districts Club, Williams said it was the "obvious choice" given the proximity to home and the strong relationship between the Makos and Seagulls.
Williams had a strong debut season in third grade for the Seagulls in 2021-22, which culminated in a grand final loss to a strong University side.
Fast forward to April 2023, Williams has not only made his first grade debut for Stockton but has also featured in a first grade grand final.
"I have really enjoyed my time so far with the Seagulls and I have learnt a lot playing with a lot of players who have played for Newcastle and NSW Country like Nick Foster, Logan Weston, Jeff Goninan and Adrian Chad," Williams said.
It was Foster, Stockton's first grade captain, that organised for Williams to jet off to England for the playing experience.
I am pretty lucky that Nick was able to sort me out with the opportunity. I am really looking forward to the challenge and am hoping I can work on a few parts of my game and be ready for another big season when I return," Williams said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
