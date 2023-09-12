The man leading opposition to wind farms off the Port Stephens Coast will meet with Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in Nelson Bay on Tuesday, September 19.
Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fishing Club president Troy Radford said he had received an invitation from Mr Bowen to attend the meeting with Paterson MP Meryl Swanson and 10 other community members.
"It's progress and taken a lot of work to get there, hopefully we get something positive coming from it," Mr Radford said. "I'm becoming more sceptical since dealing with politicians and I'm hoping it's not just a process to tick off community consultation."
Mr Radford who is part of a push to hold a community rally on October 7 calling for ban on wind farms off Port Stephens.
He said in recent days he had talks with outspoken Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce and Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O'Brien.
"I'm hopeful that the Coalition will come on board and support our call to stop the wind farms here," he said.
One Nation has also been associated with the October 7 meeting. Mr Radford said people from all political persuasions were invited.
"I'm putting a lot of hours into this, but if we don't succeed generations to come are going to lose out in a big way," Mr Radford, a Port Stephens plumber said.
"Originally we were worried about losing our fishing grounds, but the more research we've done into it the more we realise that this is bigger than what anyone realised."
Mr Radford said there were now concerns about the effect on whales, dolphins and migratory birds as well as the livelihoods of people involved in the fishing and whale watching and tourism industries.
He said while his group wanted a ban on up to 400 wind turbines planned for an 1800 square kilometre zone off Port Stephens and Newcastle, the very least the government should do is to ensure the most stringent possible environmental impact studies and total assurances that the environment including migratory whales will not be adversely affected.
Leading Port Stephens environmental group EcoNetwork said they shared many of the concerns that have been raised about the environmental and other impacts of offshore wind developments.
However, spokesperson Nigel Waters said they believed it was premature to engage in a campaign of outright opposition before the concerns that we raised in submissions a few months ago have been addressed by government agencies and the proponents of specific offshore wind projects.
"We do not support the Game Fishing Club's petition, currently circulating in Port Stephens, which does not present the full facts," he said.
"EcoNetwork is researching the implications of offshore wind - there is significant experience worldwide to draw on, and proponents will be required to prepare and consult publicly on detailed environmental assessments and management plans before any approvals are given.
"The turbines won't be deployed (if at all) for another seven years or so while these various environmental and other studies are carried out.
"We urge our members and others not to take a final position on the pros and cons of offshore wind generation off our coast until more information is available.
"We invite anyone to contact us with their concerns and not be unduly influenced by the misinformation which is being circulated. We also recommend that everyone questions the motives and underlying starting points of both proponents and opponents of current proposals.
"EcoNetwork's starting point is that we urgently need much more renewable energy generation, and that offshore wind turbines may make a significant contribution, provided environmental impacts can be managed appropriately."
