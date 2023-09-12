Port Stephens Examiner
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen to meet with wind turbine opponents in Nelson Bay

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:48am, first published 6:30am
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.
The man leading opposition to wind farms off the Port Stephens Coast will meet with Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen in Nelson Bay on Tuesday, September 19.

