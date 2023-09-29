Port Stephens nature lovers urged to join Great Aussie Bird Count

Port Stephens nature lovers and citizen scientists are being urged to take part in the annual Aussie Bird Count.
This year marks the 10th annual Aussie Bird Count, one of Australia's greatest citizen science initiatives that encourages people of all ages to step outside to their favorite spot and spend just 20 minutes observing and counting the birds.
"The Aussie Bird Count brings people together and promotes our connection with the land around us," explains BirdLife Australia public affairs manager Sean Dooley.
"It's an ideal opportunity to spend time in one of the many beautiful parks and gardens in our country while also making a contribution to Australia's conservation efforts."
Playing a vital role in collecting essential data on species diversity and populations, the count aims to monitor distribution trends and assess which bird species are thriving and which ones need conservation attention.
Participation is simple and your observations can shape conservation strategies and help protect our endangered bird species.
Here's how you can participate in the Aussie Bird Count:
Choose Your Spot: Pick your favorite outdoor space in Port Stephens. It could be a park or even your own backyard.
Count the Birds: Spend just 20 minutes quietly observing the birds around you. Take note of their species and the numbers you spot.
Share Your Data: Record your findings using the Aussie Bird Count app or the web form. You can participate as many times as you like during the count period but make sure each count is 20 minutes.
If you're unsure about bird identification, a built-in "bird finder" tool is available in the Aussie Bird Count phone app.
The Aussie Bird Count runs from October 16 to 22. For more information on how to participate, visit www.aussiebirdcount.org.au
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.