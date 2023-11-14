Fingal beach surf lifesaving (SLS) club member Steve Westcott has taken out the prestigious title of Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) Assessor of the Year.
The highly contended award is part of the annual SLSA presentation held at Randwick Racecourse and has representatives from every Australian state and the Northern Territory competing for the title.
Steve who attended the awards presentation said he was totally stunned and speechless when his name was called.
"The biographies from the other five state and Northern Territory finalists were amazing, I didn't think I had a chance," he said.
"I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive what I consider a pinnacle award."
To qualify for consideration, candidates must firstly win their branch, then state awards in their respective area of expertise.
Steve's respective area of expertise is Assessor which he has been doing for about seven years and said he has been building up his expertise since then.
"As an assessor you can assess anywhere within Surf Life Saving (SLS) Australia," he said.
"Most of my support has been for the Hunter Branch of SLS, which includes Fingal Beach."
Earlier this year, Steve achieved the honour of both the assessor and facilitator of the year awards at the Hunter Branch Awards of Excellence ceremony.
He then went on to achieve the 2023 Surf Life Saving NSW Assessor of the Year award.
Steve has been an active patrolling member at Fingal Beach SLS Club for more than 20 years and he said he first joined when his children enrolled in Nippers.
"In that time, I have had the opportunity to obtain numerous qualifications, not only in education but lifesaving in general," he said.
In his 20-plus years as a surf lifesaver, Steve has successfully trained, assessed and mentored many students and trainers in multiple and varied SLS Courses.
Steve said he enjoys the variety of opportunities that Surf Life Saving offers besides patrolling the beach.
"I also enjoy the education opportunities, the comradeship and team leadership," he said.
Steve has also been honoured with the title of Life Member of Fingal Beach SLSC.
To find out more information about becoming a Surf Lifesaver, drop in to the Fingal Beach SLS Club.
