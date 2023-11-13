Police are appealing for help from the public in the search for a missing man who is believed to have travelled to the Port Stephens area.
The 37-year-old, named only as Shaun by police, has not been in contact with friends or family since November 7.
Police said they believe he could be in the Anna Bay area.
In a social media post calling for public help in the search effort, police said the man was not in trouble and that they simply wanted to make sure he was OK.
IN THE NEWS:
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 195cm tall, has a medium build of 90 to 95kg, has a bald/shaven head, and blue eyes. He is believed to be travelling in a white Isuzu MU-X 4WD with NSW number plates DF07RY.
Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Nelson Bay police on 4927 7220, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information can be passed on anonymously through the Crime Stoppers phone line or online reporting portal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.