Irrawang High School staff members are giving back to the community in a number of ways, including growing a mo for Movember and donating blood.
Proving their dedication goes beyond the classroom, five staff members decided to donate blood and for Kate Fincher, there were a couple of reasons why she wanted to donate.
"I lost my grandmother 20 years ago to leukaemia and she was getting blood products throughout her treatment," Ms Fincher said.
Ms Fincher who also lost her father to cancer four years ago said she wanted to give back.
"If I can save one person's life or make a difference then I'm helping my community," she said.
Each donor receives a text after their donation to say where their blood has gone to and Ms Fincher said this was a special moment for her.
"I got a text to say that my blood had made it to St Vincent's in Darlinghurst, which is where my grandmother had treatment," she said.
Blood donations are at an all-time low and Ms Fincher who is the relieving head teacher for special education at Irrawang High School encouraged others to donate.
"I wanted to spread the word and encourage other staff members to also donate blood or plasma," she said.
The Raymond Terrace Mobile Donor Centre will be at the netball courts next week, from Monday, November 20 to Wednesday, November 22 and the community is encouraged to donate if they can.
Head to the Lifeblood website to find out their opening and closing times.
There's also a group of male teachers at Irrawang High who for years have been participating in Movember, and are again growing a mo to support men's health.
Mathematics teacher Peter Furey, who kicked off Movember at the school seven years ago, said men's health is extremely important.
"A big focus at our school is looking after the kids' mental health and I think doing something like Movember, it helps them understand it's ok for boys to talk about their feelings," he said.
"We definitely want to make a positive impact on the boys in the school."
Mr Furey said Movember is also an opportunity for the staff to be role models for the students.
"Some of our male students have also participated in Movember in past years," he said.
To donate, head to the Movember website.
