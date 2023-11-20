Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Business

Shoal Bay Public School students recognised at Hunter Young Business Mind Awards

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All of the Hunter Young Business Mind Awards 2023 winners and runners up. Picture supplied
All of the Hunter Young Business Mind Awards 2023 winners and runners up. Picture supplied

A talented group of Shoal Bay students have won first prize for their sustainable business idea at the Hunter Young Business Minds Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.