A talented group of Shoal Bay students have won first prize for their sustainable business idea at the Hunter Young Business Minds Awards.
The Shoal Bay Public School Creative Creators team won the Primary Students Innovation in Sustainability award, and were up against other schools from across the Hunter.
Winners received $1000 in prize money, and runners up received $500.
The Hunter Young Business Mind Awards (HYBMA) is now in its sixth year, and recognises people under 25-years-old who have an innovative business concept, product, service or solution, and educators for innovation in the classroom.
HYBMA sub-committee chair Tricia Martin said the organisation is a proud champion of young Hunter innovators.
"In 2024 HYBMA will spotlight and celebrate Hunter youth spanning from primary school to 25 years of age who have developed entrepreneurial solutions to challenges spanning from sustainability, design and tech to accessibility," she said.
"The awards will be open from early 2024."
