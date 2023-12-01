The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has completed the first half of restoration works to repair damage suffered during the floods and severe weather events during 2022.
Sections of the Arts Centre's roof and guttering were damaged by falling trees and were repaired as a matter of urgency from the first part of $98,291 granted to centre under Create NSW's Arts and Cultural Assets Program.
The centre is now turning its attention to the front of the building which has suffered from the accumulated effects of storms and heavy rainfall.
"While Port Stephens Community Arts Centre seemed to weather the storms quite well the damage done along with prolonged heavy rainfall until March 2023 has caused the exterior of our buildings to deteriorate rapidly," centre president Meryl Miller said during a visit by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington on Saturday.
"The deterioration was due to the wooden exterior of the building, which was constructed in the 1940s, not having a chance to dry out completely.
"Due to the urgency of this repair and the fact that the repair was to the low side of the building this part of the project was completed during October 2023. The balance of the project will take place in March and April 2024."
Ms Miller said the exterior of the building had a few areas where there is wood rot.
"Cleaning and painting of the exterior of the building will resolve the issues. Eaves that are damaged will also be replaced," she said.
"The management committee is working on the paint colour decision we are hoping for an eye-catching look.
"We're confident our improvements will increase attractions for tourists and encourage more local residents to come in and discover what a wide range of creative activities we offer."
When officially announcing the grant, Kate Washington MP said: "The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre plays such an important role in local people's lives, fostering creativity and connections across our community.
"The Minns Labor Government is delighted to be able to assist the centre's hardworking volunteers to recover from the impacts of last year's floods.'
Ms Miller said Port Stephens Community Arts Centre thanked NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham for supporting arts and culture as an essential part of the fabric of regional communities and the creative industries affected by the devastating flood events last year.
"The grant will help us improve the facilities we have for our members. Receiving the funding is a testament to the importance of the arts in our community," she said.
"Most of our members are Port Stephens residents. It will enable us to further our mission of fostering creativity, providing accessible cultural experiences, and strengthening the bonds that make Port Stephens unique."
The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has 300-plus artisans members who practice 16 different crafts.
Members display goods within the gallery for sale on consignment. A new exhibition is on display every six weeks. Commissions received from sales is the income to maintain the venue.
The current exhibitions are Travel and Christmas Craft run until December 12.
The centre, located at Cultural Close, Shoal Bay Road, is open daily from 10am to 4pm. The gallery is filled with inexpensive gifts. The Garden Cafe is open Saturday and Sunday from 10am-12.30pm
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.