Port Stephens Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News
Our History

Harold Campbell's brilliant career: Youngest newspaper proprietor

By Ben Carr
Updated December 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
H.E.O Campbell (sitting) poses for a photo with the Australian golf team in December 1935 before a tour of the United States. Picture by The Sydney Morning Herald
H.E.O Campbell (sitting) poses for a photo with the Australian golf team in December 1935 before a tour of the United States. Picture by The Sydney Morning Herald

Harold Edward Ostler Campbell bought his first newspaper after winning ten pounds in a Tattersalls sweep at the age of 22, becoming the youngest newspaper proprietor in NSW at the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.