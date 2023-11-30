CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL
FERODALE OVAL, MEDOWIE
Medowie's annual Christmas Carnival is back this Saturday, December 2 from 3pm to 8pm. There is something for everyone at the carnival with a range of children's rides, amusements, artisan market stalls, gourmet food vendors and live entertainment. The big man in red will also be making a special appearance. Community members are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and come along to immerse themselves in the festive spirit at Ferodale Oval.
SUMMER LAUNCH PARTY
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Summer is almost here and to celebrate Shoal Bay Country Club (SBCC) is throwing the Bay's hottest Summer Launch Party on Friday, December 1. Get ready to soak up the sunshine and dance the night away as Kah-Lo performs her chart-topping hits at SBCC. Entry is free.
FLY POINT'S 40 YEARS
HALIFAX PARK
Head along to Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday, December 3 for a morning of fun activities both above and below the water. There will be everything from diving and live music, kids activities to marine ecologist talks. The event is a celebration of 40 years of Fly Point and is a valuable opportunity for the community to learn more about what makes the marine protected area one of the most accessible shore-based dive and snorkel locations in NSW.
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first.
GALLERY MARKETS
LEMON TREE PASSAGE
Tilligerry Arts Group (TAG) Gallery Markets are back for their biannual artist and artisan markets this Sunday, December 3. The markets will be held at McCann Park (13 Meredith Avenue, Lemon Tree Passage) from 9am to 1pm. The market stalls are held by local artists and artisans, and homemade and unique art works will be on offer. The TAG Gallery will also be open while the markets are on.
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
APEX PARK
Come down and start the Christmas season with the lighting of the tree at Apex Park, Nelson Bay, starting at 5pm on November 30. Enjoy a night of entertainment, games and a visit from Santa. Two young people will be selected to switch on the lights on the Christmas Tree at the conclusion of the evening.
