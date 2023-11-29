With HSC exams over, year 12 students of Port Stephens marked the end of secondary school by donning their best and celebrating in style at their school formals.
Classic long dresses were the order of the day for the girls, while smartly cut suits had the boys looking sharp.
Senior students from Medowie Christian School held their formal in September, while Irrawang High School had their big night on November 15.
With the picturesque backdrop of Shoal Bay Beach, Irrawang High had their formal at Shoal Bay Country Club where they enjoyed a night of fun while reminiscing on their achievements over the past seven years.
Shoal Bay also provided the perfect backdrop for Tomaree High School's year 12 class of 2023 students and families on November 6.
"Tomaree High School is very proud of this wonderful year group who have shown resilience and determination and put in a whole lot of hard work," the school's community liaison officer Joe Williams said.
"Formal was a truly wonderful celebration of an inspirational year group and there is no question that these students are prepared for their next journey," she said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.