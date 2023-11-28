In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Hunt Hospitality has announced a heart warming $1000 holiday heroes giveaway at Nelson Bay's, Seabreeze Hotel.
The team at Hunt Hospitality recognised the challenges faced by local families during the festive season, and their aim is to celebrate community heroes and provide financial support where it is needed the most.
Hunt Hospitality CEO and Managing Director Stephen Hunt said amid economic difficulties, the venue is determined to make a positive difference.
"We aim to empower families, ensuring they experience the joy of the season without added financial stress," he said.
Mr Hunt said as the community approaches the festive season, Hunt Hospitality wants to shine a light on the heroes among us and offer a helping hand to families facing challenges.
To nominate (starting on December 1), community members are invited to nominate a family of heroes in need by submitting a 100-word description of why they deserve the $1000 this Christmas.
To enhance nominations, participants have the option to share photos of the nominated family.
Nominations close on Monday, December 18 and the winning family will be announced on Friday, December 22 at 6pm at the Seabreeze Hotel.
Hunt Hospitality encourages the Port Stephens community to participate and spread the word about the initiative ensuring deserving families receive the support they need during the holiday season.
