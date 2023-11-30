When William Brown published what would become the Port Stephens Examiner in late 1893 the population of Raymond Terrace was less than 1000 and the paper was four pages.
Nelson Bay at that point had about 30 residents and in 1881 a Sydney newspaper predicted the Port would become a "sanitorium for Sydney invalids".
Thankfully that didn't eventuate. As the region grew rapidly in the 1970s and '80s the newspaper grew with it.
Guided by two families for more than a century, the Examiner formed a vital part in documenting the news of the day.
In the late 1800s it was the lifeblood of the Raymond Terrace community.
Residents without access to a telephone could find out who travelled to a neighbouring town or who had fallen ill, while getting updates on events happening in Sydney.
Later as the industry of the region changed so did the paper, continuing to reflect the community it serves.
These traditions continue today with the Examiner reporting on diverse and continually changing community issues.
Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer congratulated the Examiner on 130 years and said the paper plays a vital role in keeping the community informed and connected.
"Over the 130 years of the paper it would have told so many stories - good and bad about council over that time but really highlighted I imagine over those 130 years some great stories around our community and what we have been able to achieve in that time," he said.
"A newspaper these days is so much more than just something that's delivered each week. It's about providing information to the community seven days a week online, not just delivered to the doorstep.
Thirty years is a long time in business so 130 years is something very special."
With the growth of the railway through NSW in the late 1800s, newspapers began servicing previously remote and regional areas.
Eighty-six new provincial newspaper titles were established in NSW in the 1890s.
While about half of these folded within 20 years, six are still published today - the Barrier Truth in Broken Hill, Cowra Guardian, Gundagai Independent, Manilla Express, Mudgee Guardian and the Examiner.

