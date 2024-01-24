Spacious comfortable Corlette family residence with spectacular water views

82 The Peninsula Corlette presents an exceptional residence with breathtaking water views across Port Stephens waterways, visible from most of its five spacious bedrooms, each equipped with built-in wardrobes.
The master suite, notably grand, boasts an ensuite and walk in wardrobe, while the downstairs bedroom also features its own ensuite and walk in wardrobe, French windows with its own waterview.
This would make a perfect guest bedroom or extended family accommodation or teenager's retreat.
A solid brick home, built to endure, encompasses a study, high ceilings throughout, and ducted air conditioning.
The in-ground pool, complemented by an outdoor undercover entertainment area that's perfectly positioned to again enjoy the blue water wonderland of Port Stephens water ways, offers an ideal setting for family gatherings and Sunday barbecues amid lush greenery and ample backyard space.
Additional features include a large front room with a veranda; enjoy the sea breezes from this lovely space and spectacular water views, this is perfect as a family living room, complete with French windows allowing the lovely natural light to fill this space.
The double garage, accompanied by side space for a boat or campervan caravan, adds practicality to the property.
A dedicated media room or siting room, off the formal dining area further enhances the home's entertainment possibilities with double doors that open out to the garden.
The home boasts an expansive kitchen with white cabinetry, and is a focal point of the home, that compliments the surrounding aesthetic.
Positioned to overlook the inviting pool, this culinary space combines functionality with style. It provides the ideal backdrop for the family with extra space off the kitchen for casual dining, creating the perfect setting for cherished moments and shared meals.
Conveniently situated, The Peninsula Corlette is a stone's throw away from Corlette Point Beach, The Anchorage and various amenities, ensuring easy access to essentials.
Its strategic location, coupled with the allure of its well-designed interiors, makes this residence an excellent choice for those seeking both luxury and practicality.
"If you are looking for a large family home is a sought after area of the Bay, where there's plenty of room for the whole family and extended family with a pool, then you need to inspect 82 The Peninsula, Corlette," listing agent Tracy Blosdale from First National Port Stephens said.
