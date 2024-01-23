Port Stephens Examiner
Extreme heatwave incoming for the Hunter, bureau warns

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated January 24 2024 - 7:28am, first published 7:27am
A trip to the beach may be the best way to beat an "extreme" heatwave this week. Picture by Peter Lorimer
HUNTER residents have been warned to prepare for a serious heatwave over the coming days as parts of the region including Raymond Terrace brace for 40 degree temperature.

