Nelson Bay wins U-18 girls crown at Peter Wilson Memorial Touch Tournament

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:26am, first published 11:17am
The Nelson Bay Under-18 Girls team after being crowned champions.
The Nelson Bay Under-18 Girls team after being crowned champions.

Nelson Bay 18 Girls were crowned champions at the Peter Wilson Memorial Touch Tournament after beating Orange 6-5 in a thrilling grand final at Tomaree Sports Complex on Sunday.

