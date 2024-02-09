Nelson Bay wins U-18 girls crown at Peter Wilson Memorial Touch Tournament

Nelson Bay 18 Girls were crowned champions at the Peter Wilson Memorial Touch Tournament after beating Orange 6-5 in a thrilling grand final at Tomaree Sports Complex on Sunday.
The win was the crowning moment of a huge weekend which involved about 2400 players from 160 teams and about 9000 visitors to Port Stephens.
Alice Mitchell was player of the match in the pulsating 6-5 win.
The 12 Girls and 10 Girls were semi-finalists and 12 Boys, 10 Boys and 14 Girls made the quarter-finals in a huge weekend at Tomaree Sports Complex.
Nelson Bay Touch Football Association president Ian Doherty said the events had grown into the one of the most important junior tournaments in the state.
Doherty said teams came across the state to ensure top class competition and it was great for Nelsonb Bay teams to have performed so well.
He said the tournament had become a huge drawcard and boost for the local economy at the end of the school holidays.
"It's not only on the weekend, but many people attending come for the week," he said.
