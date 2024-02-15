Tanilba Bay to host the Big Boat Catamaran Regatta on weekend

Tanilba Bay will host a catamaran sailing carnival, their annual Big Boat Regatta, on Saturday and Sunday, February 17-18.
Tanilba Bay Amateur Sailing Club is inviting large 'off the beach' catamarans of 4.9 to 6 metres in length to attend.
"We have a good fleet of catamarans here in Tanilba Bay, with up to 20 boats sailing regularly, so it's a really strong sailing culture and the perfect spot to hold a regatta," Mark Chapman, a member of the Tanilba Club
Competitors will come from all over the state, with a big contingent hailing from the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Great Lakes and Sydney.
"We are expecting up to 35 competitive boats to line up for starters' orders, and we're aiming to have up to four races each day, as long as the weather holds," Chapman said.
Various catamaran classes will be represented, including Hobies, Taipans, Tornadoes, Vipers, and the high-calibre racing 18 footers (F18s).
There will be separate divisions for single sail (cat rigged) and two sails (sloop), as well as one and two crew members.
Many of the boats and all the F18s will be carrying spinnakers.
The action can be seen from Peace Park on the Tanilba Bay foreshore from 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.
