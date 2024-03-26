Fingal Bay Bomboras gearing up for big year in B Grade

Fingal Bay Rugby League Club are looking forward to the season start on April 12, with the club in a solid situation with good numbers at training with dedicated manager, support staff, switched on committee, record support from the community and sponsorship packages.
New coach Alex Watkins is keen to use his experience to mold the group into a competitive force in the B grade competition.
The Bomboras will present their polos to club players and volunteers at the season launch at Mermaids Function Room at their major sponsor the Country Club Hotel on Tuesday, April 9.
The seasons draw has yet to be completed, however, the gradings have with Raymond Terrace to play in A Grade in an eight team comp, they will also field a C Grade team.
Fingal Bay are in the eight team B grade comp. The 10-team C Grade also features Clarence Town, Stockton, Stroud and Tea Gardens.
The nine-team D Grade Northern Conference includes Gloucester, Hinton, Karuah, Mallabulla, Morpeth and Paterson.
There are a total of 43 teams across five competitions.
