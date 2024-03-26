Port Stephens Examiner
Fingal Bay Bomboras gearing up for big year in B Grade

By Peter Arnold
Updated March 26 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 12:00pm
The Fingal Bay Bomboras step up to B Grade in 2024 after winning the C Grade premiership.
The Fingal Bay Bomboras step up to B Grade in 2024 after winning the C Grade premiership.

Fingal Bay Rugby League Club are looking forward to the season start on April 12, with the club in a solid situation with good numbers at training with dedicated manager, support staff, switched on committee, record support from the community and sponsorship packages.

