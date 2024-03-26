Port Stephens Examiner
Soldiers Point bowler Warren Shipley crowned state singles senior champion

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 27 2024 - 8:38am, first published 8:28am
Warren Shipley won the NSW Senior Singles Championship in Dubbo.
Soldiers Point bowler Warren Shipley has been crowned the 2024 State Senior Singles champion after defeating Robbie Warren of Towradgi 25-16 in the final at NSW titles at Dubbo.

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

