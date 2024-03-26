Soldiers Point bowler Warren Shipley crowned state singles senior champion

Soldiers Point bowler Warren Shipley has been crowned the 2024 State Senior Singles champion after defeating Robbie Warren of Towradgi 25-16 in the final at NSW titles at Dubbo.
After a tight start, Shipley pulled away from Warren to claim the win.
"I wasn't happy with my performance for the start, but I came good in the end when I found the weight of the green," Shipley told the Bowls NSW website after his title win.
"It has not really sunk in yet; I did not think I would win another state title in my bowling career.
"Tony Shoebridge (Bateau Bay) played a great game, he beat me in the first sectional game, but I was fortunate enough to win through the rest of the section and make the final. The rest is history."
Shipley lost just one match over the competition and defeated Kempsey Macleay's Greg Brims 25-16 in the semi-final.
Soldiers Point's senior women's triples team of Jan Sutherland, Vacie McIntyre and Betty Herbertson had to settle for runners-up after being beaten 16-13 in an extremely tight final by the St Johns Parks team of Jacqueline Short, Cheryl Patman and Maryann Parcell.
Other Hunter bowlers bowed out in the semi-finals with East Maitland's Haydn Bojkowski being defeated 25-14 by Wyong's Mark Wheatley.
Wheatley lost a thrilling final to Jay Breust from Malua Bay, going down 25-24 in a nail-biting finish.
In the women's pairs, Kurri Kurri bowed out in the semi-finals going down 32-16 to eventual champion St Johns Park.
Earlier in the tournament Raymond Terrace bowlers made a strong start to the state championships in Dubbo with Peter Jackson winning bronze in the Multi-Disability Championships Open Singles and Paul Redden winning the NSW Multi-Disability Championships Reserves Singles title.
Raymond Terrace's Shelby Powell and East Maitland's Haydn Bojkowski finished runners up in the State Mixed Pairs Championship final at Club Dubbo.
The Hunter pair were defeated 19-12 by Dawn Hayman and Thomas Webb from St Johns.
Powell and Bojkowski defeated Soldier Point's Leisa Burton and Mick Beesley 19-12 in the semi-finals, while Hayman and Webb defeated Kurri Kurri's Leanne Chenoweth and Andrew Rees.
Raymond Terrace have dropped to fourth on the 2023/24 Zone 2 Open Pennant Grade 1 competition after a 62-59 loss to Charlestown in round five on Saturday.
The two rinks to one victory, lifts Charlestown to third on the table, equal with Terrace on 28 points, but having played one game fewer.
Beresfield lead on 38.5 points, but have played one game more than Soldiers Point who are second on 37 points.
