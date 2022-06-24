Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Raymond Terrace and Newcastle schools collaborating on dance for Newcastle Knights NAIDOC game

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:52am, first published June 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLLABORATION: David Coleman, centre, leading students and teachers from four Port Stephens and Newcastle schools through a rehearsal of a dance that they will perform before the Knights game during NAIDOC Week. Picture: Ellie-Marie Watts

Dance has long been used by Indigenous Australian tribes to share stories and this NAIDOC Week a group of students will use the medium to tell their own tale, but in front of a Newcastle Knights home crowd.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.