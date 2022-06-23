Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our History

Say goodbye to Sandy's: iconic 70 year old seafood store on Pacific Highway to close on June 24

CE
By Charlie Elias
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
END OF AN ERA: Glenn Bulbert, Craig Shedden and his parents Joy and Graham Shedden, at the iconic Sandy's Seafood store at Heatherbrae which will close on Friday, June 24.

For more than 70 years Sandy's Seafood at Motto Farm has provided a rest stop for truckies, a haven for weary travellers and a place to grab a bite to eat for the locals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.