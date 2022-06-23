For more than 70 years Sandy's Seafood at Motto Farm has provided a rest stop for truckies, a haven for weary travellers and a place to grab a bite to eat for the locals.
But to the owners of the business located on the Pacific Highway between Raymond Terrace and the Hexham Bridge, the iconic site has been more than just an eatery and resting spot.
"We have seen weddings, births and even deaths," said Glenn Bulbert, one half of two families who have operated Sandy's Seafood, named after the original owner, for the past 30 years.
"It's quite amazing what people will tell you about themselves and their lives in a matter of a few minutes ... people pouring out their whole life stories while waiting for their fish and chips.
"That is what I will miss the most when the business closes down."
As one of Port Stephens' longest serving businesses, Sandy's Seafood is shutting its doors for the final time later this month, ending a 70-year tradition with the local and trucking communities of Raymond Terrace/Heatherbrae.
Also known as the seafood shack, the business has been forced to shut-up shop on June 24 - a victim of the the Transport for NSW plans to extend the M1 Pacific Motorway to Raymond Terrace.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed to the Examiner that the state department had purchased the premises on which Sandy's Seafood business operates in June 2012, "at which time Sandy's Seafood was informed of the plans to extend the M1 Pacific Motorway to Raymond Terrace".
"The lease for the premises expired in June 2021, and Transport provided a 12-month extension to that lease until June 30, 2022," the Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The decision to close or relocate is a matter for the lessee."
The spokesperson said that the age of the building was unknown.
"The land and building were privately owned until they were acquired by [us] in 2012. Transport for NSW works with all affected stakeholders to minimise disruption and impacts wherever possible."
It is expected that another businesses in Heatherbrae will either close or relocate as part of the motorway extension project.
Sandy's, a popular landmark known for its fresh seafood, prawn rolls and fish and chips, was first opened in the 1950s by a local businessman named Sandy.
Unfortunately, according to Mr Bulbert, little else is known about the original owner.
"We do know that the shop was first opened when the Hunter River trawlers began operating here at Raymond Terrace," Mr Bulbert said.
After running it for approximately 20 years Sandy sold the business to Frank Short, who continued to sell fresh prawns and seafood for another 20 years before the Shedden and Bulbert families from Raymond Terrace took over in the early 1990s.
"At the time we took over the store it sold predominately fresh prawns, but we introduced a variety of cooked meals, including our famous prawn rolls and fish and chips," Mr Bulbert said.
"The store was very popular with locals and people driving to Sydney but most of all it was used by the truckies.
"Since we received the notice from the RMS (Road and Maritime Service) that we would have to vacate to allow for the widening of the highway, the truckies have been devastated.
"It will be a very sad day when we close our doors for the last time. We have been told to vacate by July 1."
Mr Bulbert said that they had been leasing both the land and building from the RMS on a year-to-year agreement and that they were aware that the building would have to one day make way for the widening of the highway.
"Around this time last year we were told that time was running out," he said.
"We were hoping that the department could find an alternate option but it was not to be ... we received official notification from the department around Christmas time."
Mr Bulbert said that it would be difficult for the two families who have operated the business for 30 years to relocate.
"I am looking forward to doing some of my own travelling," he said.
"For 30 years I have worked here, opening seven days a week from 8.30am to 7pm every day."
He said that he would miss the people, the regulars and the truckies when the final call arrives.
"Sadly, it's the end of an era."
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
