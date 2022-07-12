$18m compensation package to help varroa-affected beekeepers

An $18 million compensation package has been developed for registered beekeepers affected by the varroa mite outbreak under an agreement reached by governments and industry.
It came as the NSW Department of Primary Industries at the weekend issued a week-long extension for honey bee hives to be moved to higher ground.
The National Management Group for Emergency Plant Pests has endorsed a National Response Plan to eradicate Varroa Destructor from NSW.
The management group comprises of Commonwealth and state governments and pollination-dependent industries as well as the honey bee industry.
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said the agreement would see registered commercial beekeepers reimbursed for all equipment, hives and bees that are destroyed in the eradication process, as well as the costs of honey.
"We are firmly committed to the national response plan," he said. "Varroa mite is the most significant threat to our honey bee and pollination industries and we unanimously agree that it is both technically feasible and economically beneficial to remove it from our shores."
NSW Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said eradication was the primary goal and the NSW Department of Primary Industries' strong initial response measures and contact tracing work made that possible.
"We still have an unbroken chain of infected premises and have extensive surveillance operations in place to find and destroy any further cases," Mr Saunders said.
Danny Le Feuvre from the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council welcomed the support.
"Industry fully supports the eradication efforts and appreciates the professionalism and commitment of DPI's incident management team," Mr Le Feuvre said.
"The approval of the plan and funding demonstrates the importance of the partnership between pollination dependent industries, the honey bee industry and the government."
The National Management Group also endorsed compensation for licensed recreational beekeepers in recognition of their critical role in the response to this incursion.
The NSW government is putting on an additional 26 compliance and surveillance officers to manage risk to facilitate key pollination events and ensure business continuity.
Meanwhile, the NSW DPI on Saturday issued a seven-day extension to permit the movement of honey bee hives to higher grounds, as a result of the extensive flooding and severe weather in NSW.
A statewide emergency order was put in place to control the movement of bees across NSW and stop the spread of varroa mite, after it was first identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on June 22.
DPI acting chief plant protection officer Chris Anderson said the permit for honey bee hives in a flood watch or flood warning area to be moved to higher ground had been extended until midnight on July 17.
"NSW DPI is confident that the eradication of varroa mite is both technically feasible and economically beneficial," Mr Anderson said.
"We remain committed to working with industry to undertake extensive surveillance to find and destroy any further infested honeybees.
"NSW DPI is not concerned about varroa mite spreading through flood waters; however, the severe weather is impacting the ability of our field crews to access some locations where hives are located."
As of Monday, 1567 hives had been euthanised, with more than 15 million bees destroyed.
Following detections of the mite in hives at Anna Bay, Heatherbrae, Williamtown on Tuesday, July 5, Heatherbrae, Seaham and Hinton on Wednesday, July 6, Campvale and Glen Oak on Friday, July 8 and Heatherbrae on Sunday, July 10 the entire Port Stephens local government area is now included in the eradication zone.
All bees in the LGA will be euthanised.
For more information and to report a varroa mite detection go to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.
