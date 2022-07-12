Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

$18m compensation package to help varroa-affected beekeepers

July 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An $18 million compensation package has been developed for registered beekeepers affected by the varroa mite outbreak under an agreement reached by governments and industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.