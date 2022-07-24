Firm hopes hefty price tag comes down

The "world-first" hydrogen energy storage system built in the Hunter would cost homeowners $30,000 if they tried to buy one today, but the company behind the technology hopes costs come down before it goes into commercial production.
That eye-catching price tag does not include the cost of installing solar panels on your roof, if you don't already have them.
Advertisement
But executives from LAVO said during a briefing at Tomago engineering firm Varley on Friday that their $65 million in orders from all over the world suggested many domestic consumers were ready to pay that much to store their solar energy.
The company says the units, which are not yet approved for domestic use in any Australian state, can power a typical house for about two-and-a-half days when the sun doesn't shine.
The HESS splits filtered water into hydrogen and oxygen using solar energy, stores the hydrogen in metal hydride tanks then converts the hydrogen into electricity via a fuel cell.
"Safety is paramount when you're dealing with hydrogen," LAVO chief operating officer Jacques Markgraaf said. "It's very complex to deal with it; it's very costly to handle.
"So through the University of NSW [which developed the metal hydride technology] and through this innovation they've managed to overcome a number of those issues relating to hydrogen."
The "hybrid" system also has a lithium iron battery on board to provide quick power when needed.
LAVO says the system has advantages over stand-alone lithium ion batteries such as Tesla's Powerwall, including a longer lifespan of 30 years.
The price tag may look steep, but Australia already has the biggest take-up of domestic solar in the world, at about 30 per cent of homes.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.