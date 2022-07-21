Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council to outline its cash plan to the community, Special Rate Variation back on the table

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
HAVE YOUR SAY: Port Stephens Council is asking the community to provide feedback on its plan to improve its financial position. It has put forward a range of rate and non rate options to improve its "financial sustainability" in the next decade.

Rates could go up by as much as 45 per cent under a new plan to turn Port Stephens Council's financial position around.

