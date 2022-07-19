Borrow bee friendly seeds from Port Stephens Libraries

The community can help its "local pollinators" this spring by planting bee-friendly seeds supplied by the Port Stephens Seed Library.
An initiative of Port Stephens Libraries, the seed library has many bee-friendly seeds in its collection which members of the community can borrow, plant, harvest the seeds of and return.
"You may have heard the devastating news about local bees having to be euthanised due to the horrible varroa mite," the Port Stephens Library team said.
"Entire hives are being destroyed in our community with a wide impact on beekeepers and a flow-on effect to local food farmers, producers, and even in our own backyards.
"Port Stephens Library has many bee-friendly seeds for you to plant to attract bees to your garden.
"They are beautiful, but also beneficial for bees to land and lunch."
Bees love flowers that are bright and the flowers need to be high in pollen and nectar.
The Port Stephens Seed Library has plenty of marigold, nigella, sunflower, red daisy, cosmos and salvia seeds ready for planting and all for free.
It also has beneficial herb seeds such as coriander, basil and dill that will invite the bees to gardens when they are in flower.
The library team is also encouraging people to put up bee hotels in their gardens, giving native bees a place to shelter.
The seed library is free to all Port Stephens Library members. Seeds can be borrowed from Tomaree, Raymond Terrace and the mobile libraries.
