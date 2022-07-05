Award-winning Eagleton beekeeper Jennifer Sandstrom will be forced to euthanise all of her hives after Port Stephens became a hotspot for the deadly Varroa mite at the weekend.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries expanded the eradication zones in Port Stephens on Sunday after Varroa mite, the most serious pest of honey bees worldwide, was found in hives at Tanilba Bay and Salt Ash.
The detections has increased the number of 10 kilometre eradication zones in Port Stephens, with all honeybee hives in Raymond Terrace, Williamtown, Medowie, Brandy Hill, Eagleton, Seaham, Ferodale, the Tilligerry Peninsula, Bobs Farm and Taylors Beach to be destroyed to stop the mite from taking hold in the country.
Ms Sandstrom said the mite had already devastated part of the local beekeeping industry and it would be a long road to recovery.
"I'm feeling concerned about all of the beehives that have been eradicated and I'm concerned for the owners and their businesses in Newcastle because they have been drastically affected," she said.
Her honey picked up two ribbons at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show in the liquid honey on eucalyptus and creamed honey in small producer categories.
"Please remember to support your local beekeeper and buy local honey. It's better for you," she said.
Ms Sandstrom urged all beekeepers to register the location of their hives.
"Hopefully everyone has done the sugar shake and done their checks and hopefully everyone who has a beehive has come forward and registered the location of their hives because it only takes one bee to make this the same as everywhere else in the world."
DPI had established emergency zones around a total of 19 infested premises since Varroa mite was first identified during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on June 22.
This includes additional new confirmed cases at Ferodale and Lambton on Monday, which fall within previously declared emergency zones. Monday's mite detections in Narrabri, Ferodale and Lambton have been confirmed to be epidemiologically linked to previously known cases in the Newcastle area.
"DPI has put significant measures in place to arrest the spread of the threat and is being assisted by the apiary industry, Local Land Services, NSW police, RFS and the wider community," Dr Chris Anderson, DPI's acting chief plant protection officer, said.
"DPI continues to ask all people who have acquired honeybees - including queen bees, nucleus hives and hives with honeybees - from within the 50km emergency notification zone of the Port of Newcastle in the last 12 months to report them to help ensure business continuity for the bee industry.
"Community reporting will importantly help us facilitate and free up the movement of honeybees in the rest of NSW, especially around almond pollination.
"Beekeepers are reminded of the group permit that allows flood affected honeybees and hives in current flood watch areas to be moved to a higher location on premises, or if that's not possible, within the same emergency zone.
"After the hives have been moved as per this permit, they cannot be moved back to the original location."
