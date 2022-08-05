Thomas Hona is a creative soul with plenty of talent when it comes to perfecting paint on the canvas.
That talent was recently recognised when the 40 year-old Raymond Terrace artist was named as a finalist in the prestigious Lester Portrait Prize for his oil-painted self-portrait.
Mr Hona is an NDIS participant at the Feeling and Healing Hub in Maitland, an allied health service that has allowed him to take his artistic ability to the next level.
"Living with a disability and putting myself out there ... I'm proud," he said.
"I'm finally being noticed and doing something with art," he said.
Over several sessions with the guidance of his creative arts clinician Shonah Trescott, Mr Hona painted his self-portrait of him wearing an All Blacks jersey, depicting his favourite rugby union team and New Zealand and Maori heritage.
"It's only my second oil painting I have ever done. I thought I'd challenge myself and paint a self portrait which I don't do often," he said.
"The hard part was trying to make it look like me. The details were a challenge but when I'd finished I was happy with it."
Of more than 700 entries, Mr Hona's was selected by a panel as one of 40 finalists.
His work will be on display from September 30 in a month-long exhibition at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth.
He also has a shot at winning one of five prizes, the major prize of which is $50,000.
Mr Hona said he was feeling "on top of the world".
"I've been doing art all my life and would get awards through school but being a finalist in the Lester prize has given me so much confidence and motivation to be a professional artist," he said.
Mr Hona said his interest in oil painting was ignited to the likes of Michelangelo and Vincent van Gogh.
"I've never really done oil painting. But when I met Shonah we started studying the masters and I did my first oil painting of Michelangelo's 'The Creation of Adam'," he said.
"I'm really enjoying oil painting and learning about it."
Ms Trescott said she was proud of Mr Hona and his deserving recognition.
"I'm so proud he's such a star," she said.
"He's just a really creative soul, he's amazing, he's got a lot of talent.
"The way he's going this is a really great opportunity for his work to be seen and who knows what's next."
Ms Trescott said Mr Hona had also inspired other NDIS participants to enter prizes and put themselves out there.
"Thomas is a real example of when you put your mind to something especially in the creative industry ... I don't think a disability should hinder anybody's progress," she said.
"He's been shown with some of the most well-recognised oil painters in Australia and that's great."
Mr Hona hopes to jet to Perth to see his exhibition and do an artist floor talk with the public at the gallery.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
