Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Meet the Locals

Raymond Terrace's Thomas Hona named a finalist in prestigious Lester Portrait Prize

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
August 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENTED: Raymond Terrace's Thomas Hona with his self-portrait. Photo: Supplied

Thomas Hona is a creative soul with plenty of talent when it comes to perfecting paint on the canvas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.