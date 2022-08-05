More than a year after a section of road near Fingal Beach slipped away in heavy rain, funding has been secured to fix it.
Port Stephens Council has received a $1,861,284 NSW Government grant to "support essential public asset reconstruction" at Marine Drive in Fingal Bay following the March 2021 severe weather event.
"We know the landslip site has been a really big issue for residents and visitors to Fingal Bay with beach access limited and a temporary one-way road arrangement in place while the location was identified as a natural disaster area," Port Stephens Mayor Palmer said.
"The funding we've received will be used to stabilise the embankment on the site and surrounding area.
"It's a big job and it'll take time to complete the works, but I know the teams at council are keen to start and see the repairs complete."
A section of the roadway on the bend of Marine Drive near Kiddies Corner slipped down the embankment onto Fingal Beach in March 2021.
Since then, barricades have restricted access to the site. Anger at the length of time it has taken to repair the landslip has been expressed by the community to the council.
With funding now secured, the council will now start the detail design of the repairs and then tender for the works.
The timing of the works will be determined by contractor availability.
The council's facilities and service acting group manager, Phil Miles, said that the grant was critical to getting the repair work done.
"Council has a small budget for emergency works and infrastructure repairs. However, the impacts of weather events over the past two years have been huge and we just haven't had enough money to cover the damage," Mr Miles said.
Cr Palmer added that although the council was thankful for the funding, the March 2022 storms and recent flooding events have caused further damage to infrastructure across Port Stephens.
"The recent natural disasters resulted in extensive damage to our road networks, riverbanks and foreshores. On top of already existing damage, the costs to Council and our community continue to increase," he said.
"I'm committed to continuing to advocate for further funding from the government to support repairs and recovery of sites across our LGA."
