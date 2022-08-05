Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council secures $1.8 million grant for Fingal Bay landslip reconstruction

Updated August 5 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:16am
NO GO: The site of the landslip at Marine Drive, Fingal Bay following the March 2021 storms.

More than a year after a section of road near Fingal Beach slipped away in heavy rain, funding has been secured to fix it.

