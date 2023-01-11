After 11 years as a valuable member of Marine Rescue Port Stephens (MRPS) Tony O'Donnell has made the heart-wrenching decision to step away from his duties due to ill health.
Mr O'Donnell is a natural when it comes to saving lives on the water and to recognise his service to the Nelson Bay command, he was honoured with the Commissioner's Commendation for Service along with a life membership of MRPS.
"I am very honoured with the presentation and at the same time very humbled. It's an emotional time for me at the moment," he said.
After working in various locations around the world, Mr O'Donnell said the best job he ever had was volunteering with MRPS.
"During my working career, I sometimes said to employees 'If you're not here for the money or fun or both, then you have to ask why are you here?'
"You don't have to be at Marine Rescue as a volunteer for very long to realise that you're not here for the money, so we must be here for the fun - and that's it."
He said many of his highlights since joining MRPS included being on the boat, in the radio room and hosting fundraising functions.
"My favourite times were on the boats which is why I am stealing Cap 65," he said.
Through his time with MRPS Mr O'Donnell provided over 2650 hours standing watch in the Unit's Communications Centre and 2700 hours of duty to rescue boat activities.
Although his colleagues praise him for turning and growing MRPS into one of the busiest 24/7 operations in NSW today, Mr O'Donnell said it had always been a team effort.
"Not one of the projects or tasks were completed solely by me, the wonderful thing about working here is that there's always somebody willing to help and share the load and that is what makes us successful," he said.
He said he was proud to accept the Commissioner's Commendation not just for him, but for his team.
"I see it as a commendation for the unit and for everybody who puts their hand up. We have so much talent and experience in our members," he said.
Mr O'Donnell has been an influential member of MRPS from managing administration tasks, to introducing a social media presence and becoming unit commander where he was awarded a Commissioner's Citation for his role during the January 6 and 7, 2016 Mayday operations.
After his time as unit commander he took on the role of Unit Operations Officer where he was responsible for the communications centre and rescue boat operations.
He was also Unit Boat Officer and responsible for MRPS' two rescue vessels and dock facilities.
Mr O'Donnell said while it was a sad time having to "call it quits" he was grateful for the memories and friendships he has made.
"This [award] is a nice way to go out but what is even nicer is the friendships which Shayne [my wife] and I have made through the Unit and the fun and sometimes challenging times we have had together," he said.
He said those friendships extended to the water police, the "land police", NSW Maritime, RFS, other Marine Rescue units and HO personnel.
"We have achieved a lot of good things together."
MRPS unit commander Ben Van Der Wijngaart praised his crew-mate on his accomplishments and felt honoured to work alongside him.
"It doesn't take a long acquaintance with Tony to realise how much he is steadying influence and very experienced hand in everything he undertakes," he said.
"His calm demeanor and his dry humour have made him a popular crew-mate and respected elder in our business of saving lives on the water.
"We are honouring him as a way of thanking him not just for what he has done, which has been remarkable, but also for the good friend and mentor he has been to so many of us."
Mr O'Donnell said he was pleased to see the new guard under the leadership of Mr Van Der Wijngaart.
"I know about the fine work that the boat crew are doing to build for the future and it is so pleasing."
He thanked his wife Shayne and his family for their support of his time with MRPS.
