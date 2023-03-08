Olivia McLoughlin is set to swing into Albury when she takes the court representing the Hunter team in the NSW State Championship Tennis Carnival this May.
The 11 year-old Tanilba Bay Public student has been an active player with Foreshore Tennis since 2019 and has been working her way through the ranks.
Her state selection came after winning the zone competition at Raymond Terrace and moving into regionals where she played against nine other girls, winning seven out of nine matches.
McLoughlin said she fell in love with swinging a racket after a friend had introduced her to the game.
"It was just really fun to play and I've really enjoyed getting to know everybody [through playing tennis]," she said.
She said she was nervous about heading to the competition in May that will be played on grass courts.
"I'm very nervous I haven't played on grass before but I'm excited to get there, meet new people and have fun," she said.
In preparation over the next two months, McLoughlin is training on Thursdays and Saturdays and playing social club on Monday nights.
She's also meeting her three teammates from the Hunter region to practice on the grass courts in Singleton.
Her tennis instructor Kelly Wildon said McLoughlin was a delight to coach and she was impressed with her progression over the last two-and-a-half years.
"Going straight into orange ball, Olivia progressed very quickly through that level showing me how keen she was to learn," she said.
"In less than year she went from orange ball to green ball."
Wildon said the young superstar has shown consistency and determination in every tennis match she plays.
"She has a great mindset, never dwells on what could've been or should've been, she just moves forward."
"She has a wonderful attitude and continues to improve with each competition - the tougher the task the more she rises to the challenge."
McLoughlin wanted to thank her coach Kelly and Foreshore Tennis owner and co-coach James Bellette for pushing her to be the best she can be.
"I thank Kelly and James for helping me come this far and continuing to teach me and train me," she said.
The young gun says one day she might become a professional tennis player and follow in the footsteps of her role model Ash Barty.
"She's my favourite," she said.
McLoughlin encouraged other young girls to come and play tennis.
"It's good chance to get to know everybody and have fun," she said.
She also wanted to thank her mum Angela and dad Matt who help her train and take her to competitions.
"I couldn't do it without them," she said.
"We're all super proud," her mum Angela responded.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
