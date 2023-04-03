The Easter long weekend brings many visitors to the Port's shores, but also some closures and interruptions to services.
Port Stephens Council's administration building in Raymond Terrace will be closed from Good Friday, April 7, until 8.30am on Tuesday, April 11.
For any urgent council matters, phone (02) 4988 0255.
The Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay will be closed on Good Friday, but open 10am to 3pm Saturday to Monday (April 8-10) and on Tuesday, April 11 from 9am to 4pm.
The information centre will also be closed on Anzac Day - Tuesday, April 25.
The Port's libraries in Raymond Terrace, Salamander Bay (Tomaree) and Lemon Tree Passage (Tilligerry), plus the Mobile Library, will be closed from Good Friday, April 7, to Monday, April 10.
The Port's aquatic centres in Raymond Terace, Salamander Bay (Tomaree) and Mallabula (Tilligerry) will also be closed on Good Friday, April 7, but will be open 10am-4pm from Saturday to Monday, April 8-10.
Salamander Bay Waste Transfer Station will be open 7.15am to 3.30pm on Thursday, April 6 but will be closed from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9. There will be no green waste drop off on Sunday.
The cente will reopen at 7.15am on Monday, April 10 and close at 3.30pm.
Garbage bins will still be emptied on their usual collection day, even if it's a public holiday.
During busy holiday periods like Easter, Port Stephens Council puts traffic control and parking changes in place on the Birubi Headland to ease congestion and access issues.
Traffic control will be in place on the Birubi Headland - the gateway to Birubi Beach - from Good Friday, April 7 April to Easter Monday, April 10, between 8am to 2pm.
The council said this may be longer or shorter "pending volume or traffic".
Parking is not permitted on the eastern side of James Paterson Street, Anna Bay between 6am to 6pm during the holiday period.
Birubi Beach is one of three patrolled by professional lifeguards and Surf Life Saving Club volunteers in Port Stephens.
Fingal Beach and One Mile Beach are also patrolled.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.