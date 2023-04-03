Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

What's open, closed and changing in Port Stephens during the Easter long weekend

Updated April 4 2023 - 3:02pm, first published April 3 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Easter long weekend will bring some closures and changes to services in Port Stephens.
The Easter long weekend will bring some closures and changes to services in Port Stephens.

The Easter long weekend brings many visitors to the Port's shores, but also some closures and interruptions to services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.