The Tomaree Head summit walk will remain closed for upgrades until June, coming as part of the $6.7 million Tomaree Coastal Walk project.
Access to Tomaree Head is completely closed until June 2.
The summit will be accessible again via the gun emplacement and connection track from June 2 to June 30, when work is carried out on the main entry to the summit walk (from the carpark).
The headland carpark and gun emplacement walk will remain open during the eight weeks worth of works.
At the same time as the Shoal Bay works, construction on the Birubi Gateway section of the walk at Birubi Point in Anna Bay will also be carried out.
The Tomaree Head summit walk is a major tourist attraction in Port Stephens, seeing more than 200,000 walkers annually.
National Parks and Wildlife Service's Hunter Central Coast director Kylie Yeend said to accommodate this level of visitation, the service is starting a significant upgrade of the Shoal Bay precinct over the next eight weeks.
"The upgrades include replacing an ageing steel stairway on the summit walk, widening and improving the summit walk track and upgrading the loop walk to the Tomaree WWII gun emplacements," she said.
"These upgrades will reduce congestion and improve the visitor experience in the northern part of Tomaree National Park.
"If you're planning to visit our beautiful national park over the coming weeks, make sure you check the NPWS alerts webpage for the latest closure information and keep an eye out for safety signage.
"The gun emplacement walk and the Tomaree Headland carpark are expected to remain open for the duration of the works, and there are there are so many other beautiful areas of the park to explore while the summit walk closure is in place.
"Fishermans Bay is great spot for family picnics and rockpool walks, or if you're keen for a walk, head to Boat Harbour and follow the walking trail to Morna Point with its breathtaking ocean views.
"Other areas of Tomaree National Park may briefly close over the next few weeks as the construction team progress track works for the Tomaree Coastal Walk. All closures will be on our website."
The Tomaree Coastal Walk project will see the creation of a 20 kilometre coastal walk through Tomaree National Park stretching from Tomaree Head in Shoal Bay to Birubi Point in Anna Bay.
The project aims to significantly upgrade and provide new links to the existing walk, new and upgraded walking tracks, lookouts, interpretation and other visitor facilities.
In the southern part of Tomaree National Park, work on the Birubi Gateway is underway.
This work will cause the "intermittent closure" of the shared pathway connecting Robinson Reserve to Pacific Avenue in Anna Bay, which Ms Yeend said will continue until the end of May.
Upgrades at Birubi Point include new seating, viewing platform, and artwork highlighting locations significance to the traditional owners, the Worimi people.
The Tomaree Coastal Walk is expected to be complete by July 2023.
