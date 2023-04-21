Painting the Eye
April 21: Tynan Wines, 3/141 George Road, Salamander Bay. Time: 6pm-9pm.
Experience the evening ambience of Tynan Wines while you sip and paint with us at this acclaimed boutique winery. Free wine-tasting on arrival. Tynan Wines have designed a special wine tasting event for you to enjoy that will run for 10 minutes when you arrive. Email moettomonet@gmail.com to register interest.
Tomaree Markets
April 23: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
An outdoor community market with craft, food products, designer items, live music and much more. From jewellery to local artists, olive oils to creative types, Tomaree Markets has it all. Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month. See the Tomaree Markets Facebook page.
Marine Debris Workshop
April 26: Acacia Room, Tomaree Library and Community Centre, Salamander Bay. Time: 9am-3pm. Cost: Free but registration required
Tangaroa Blue Foundation and Hunter Local Land Services welcome community and partners to join them at the Hunter Regional 2023 Marine Debris Workshop. The workshop will provide an update on the local marine debris issue, as well as what is happening at a state, national and international level, along with providing an opportunity to network with other organisations, volunteers and partners who are working on both the removal and prevention of marine debris and litter. Register online at eventbrite.com.au.
Rolling in the Deep Adele Tribute
April 28: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 7pm. Cost: $25
Gemma Luxton presents an authentic tribute to one of the worlds greatest singers, Adele. A refreshing, proven crowd favourite with an amazing vocal range, Gemma proudly presents the best of Adele, backed by a live band consisting of incredibly talented musicians. Tickets on sale now: bit.ly/SBCC-Adele23
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets
April 29 and May 7: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month. See the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets Facebook page.
Rock Fishing Safety and Skills Day
April 29: James Paterson Street, Anna Bay. Time: 9.30am-3.30pm. Cost: Free but registration required.
Enjoy a fun day outdoors learning new fishing and fishing safety skills and walk away with a brand new lifejacket. During the sessions experienced lifeguards, lifesavers and local rock fisherman will bring you key knowledge on what you can do to keep yourself safe while fishing. More on the day and register: eventbrite.com.au.
All Stars Trilogy
April 29: Medowie Social. Time: 7.30pm. Cost: $20.50
Emil Matla as Neil Diamond, Mike Valentine as Elvis and Broderick Loyd Jones as Tom Jones - a tribute show like you've never seen before. Seats are limited. Book yours now: trybooking.com/CFQIJ
The Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show
April 29: Nelson Bay Bowling Club. Time: 7.30pm. Cost: $20
Last Stand Chisel Barnes Show has been touring Australia since 1990. The current lineup has been doing it for over 20 years, making it the longest running Chisel Barnes Show in Australia.
Oranges in blue leaves
April 29: Sunset+Vine, 3439a Nelson Bay Road, Bobs Farm. Time: 11.30am-2.30pm. Cost $60
Moet To Monet love doing this one. It looks spectacular and really is an enjoyable and satisfying piece of art that you will be proud of. Get ready to party at Sunset+Vine, where the music is loud and the vibe is fun. Free wine-tasting on arrival.
Tomago Investigation Night
April 29: Tomago House. Time: 7pm-9.30pm.Cost: $75
This homestead is beloved to local ghost hunters and will thrill you as you experience the residual and intelligent encounters you have during this 2.5 hour paranormal ghost hunt. It's normally out of bounds to us regular folks so make use of this opportunity. Presented by Newcastle Ghost Tours. Buy tickets from: events.humanitix.com/tomago-investigation-night
Mosaic Lamp Making Workshop
April 29: 2 Sandeman Street, Williamtown. Cost: From $89
During this two-and-a-half-hour class, you will learn the techniques of this ancient craft that dates back 500 years. This course will teach you how to lay tile (tesserae) as well as how to assemble geometric patterns. Make your own Turkish mosaic lamp by choosing a geometric template and following the directions. They offer sumptuous Turkish tea service delicious treats and homemade Turkish shortbread cookies at all of the workshops and events. Inquire online at australias.guide/nsw/event/port-stephens-mosaic-lamp-making-workshop.
Hinton Markets
April 30: 4 Paterson Road, Hinton. Time: 9am-1pm.
Homemade & Handpicked is a new monthly market in Hinton featuring a variety of amazing stalls. Stallholders are being sought. See the Homemade & Handpicked Markets Facebook page.
Port Stephens Produce Market
May 6 and 20: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
Port Stephens' newest market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. See the Port Stephens Produce Market Facebook page.
Marina Markets
May 6: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 3pm-7pm.
Homegrown Markets' Marina Market along the Nelson Bay foreshore celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music are also available. See the Homegrown Markets Facebook page.
Tri Port Stephens
May 13: One Mile. Time: 7am-3pm. Cost: Registration varies depending on event.
It's the end-of-season race where the mood is as much a party as it is a race. Get ready for some great racing action with the Standard, Sprint, and Super Sprint distances. And Aquabike for those not wanting to run. The One Mile Beach carpark will be closed for two days and road closures in One Mile and Boat Harbour from 6am-1pm on race day. Registration closes May 10: eliteenergy.com.au/event/port-stephens-triathlon-festival
Community Engagement Day
June 1: Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hal, 17A Irrawang Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free by bookings required.
First Nations people who identify as having a disability, their carers, family and community are invited to attend the FPDN Community Engagement Day for a yarn and listen to stories and issues faced by the disability community. RSVP to Bobby Fish bobbyf@fpdn.org.au
Free HR Workshop
June 20: Nelson Bay Golf Club. Time: 8.30am-10.30am. Cost: Free but registration required
Struggling to manage difficult employees? Employsure's free HR Workshop - How to Manage Difficult Employees - will teach local business owners how to tackle this complicated situation. Learn about managing employee resignations and dismissals, protecting your business with strong contracts and policies, the latest changes to employment relations and the Fair Work Act and implementing effective WHS policies to ensure the safety of your workplace. Register online at eventbrite.com.au.
