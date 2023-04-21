Tangaroa Blue Foundation and Hunter Local Land Services welcome community and partners to join them at the Hunter Regional 2023 Marine Debris Workshop. The workshop will provide an update on the local marine debris issue, as well as what is happening at a state, national and international level, along with providing an opportunity to network with other organisations, volunteers and partners who are working on both the removal and prevention of marine debris and litter. Register online at eventbrite.com.au.

