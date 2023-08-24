Port Stephens Examiner
Anna Bay's Oakfield Ranch camels are stars of track and film

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:30pm
Diane Gooley and Rod Sansom with two of their camels at their farm Oakfield Ranch in Woodberry. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
From outback racing tracks to the opera stage in Sydney for a spectacular production of Aida, Rod Sansom's camels have undoubted star appeal.

