THE MARKETS
PORT STEPHENS
Port Stephens is spoilt for choice when it comes to markets this weekend. On Saturday, November 18, why not head to the Tanilba Bay Markets at President Wilson Walk from 9am to 12pm. On Sunday, November 19, why not check out the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay.
SPRING SOUNDS
APEX PARK
Enjoy live music in Nelson Bay during November with council's Spring Sounds series. On Saturday, November 18 live music will be performed from 12pm to 2pm at Apex Park (Laman Street, Nelson Bay).
PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first.
RAAF AIR SHOW
WILLIAMTOWN
Don't miss the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show 2023, on Saturday and Sunday November 18 and 19. It's set to be an unforgettable weekend of excitement, education and inspiration, with the Newcastle Flying Display on the Saturday and RAAF Base Williamtown Open Day on the Sunday. Tickets ($10) are on sale for the open day at Ticketmaster.
CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT
NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
Newcastle Climate Action Summit will be held this Saturday, November 18 at Newcastle City Hall from 9am to 4.30pm. The event will unite diverse organisations to develop a comprehensive strategy to reduce Greenhouse gas emissions. Head along for an interactive day, with small group discussion, table talks and workshops. All are welcome to attend and tickets are available online.
READ TO A PUP
TOMAREE LIBRARY
BaRK is a free weekly program on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 3.30pm to 4.40pm at Tomaree Library where school aged children can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog for 15 minutes. Contact the library on 4988 0670.
