Get a flying start to the 2023 Newcastle Williamtown Air Show this weekend by planning your journey.
Transport for NSW's Acting Regional and Outer Metropolitan Deputy Secretary Roger Weeks said attendees are encouraged to use public transport getting to and from the Air Show on Saturday, with extra train, bus, ferry and light rail services scheduled.
"Catching public transport into the Newcastle CBD is highly recommended on Saturday, with heavy traffic expected and road closures in place," he said.
"Extra trains, buses and frequent ferries will run throughout the day to help get crowds of around 80,000 to and from the flying show event at the Newcastle foreshore."
Mr Weeks said motorists are encouraged to leave their car at home on Saturday.
"If people have to drive they should consider using the park and ride option at McDonald Jones Stadium. Parking at the stadium is limited," he said.
Mr Weeks reminds spectators they can find a prime spot to park at Stockton and watch the displays from there.
Sunday arrangements are slightly different, with attendees required to pre-purchase an entry ticket that will provide access to the park and ride from Bourke Street, Raymond Terrace or RAAF Base parking.
"We encourage visitors to be mindful of crowds and heavy traffic if parking at the RAAF Base and to allow for extra travel time," Mr Weeks said.
Mr Weeks said heavy traffic is expected on Sunday and he urges motorists travelling to the airport to allow plenty of extra travel time.
"We want everyone to have the best weekend at the Newcastle Williamtown Air Show, so we urge motorists to plan ahead, allow plenty of extra travel time, arrive early, and carpool where possible," he said.
Motorists should expect delays and allow additional travel time around the RAAF Base at Williamtown and Newcastle Airport and in particular Cabbage Tree Road, Tomago Road, Nelson Bay Road and Richardson Road.
Medowie Road will be closed between Nelson Bay Road and Richardson Road from 6am on Sunday, reopening at 5pm.
In other news:
For public transport information and bus service changes, visit transportnsw.info and Newcastle Airshow - Newcastle Transport.
For road closures visit www.livetraffic.com.
Bus
Park and Ride
Ferry services
Light rail services
Train
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.