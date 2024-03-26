What's on in Port Stephens this Easter long weekend

THE MARINA MARKET
NELSON BAY FORESHORE
The Marina Market's special Easter event is this Saturday, March 30 and includes a visit from the Easter bunny. Head along to the Nelson Bay Foreshore from 4pm to 8pm for street food, live music, local-made retail, face painting, kids activities and gourmet produce.
LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Bay Sounds is back at Shoal Bay Country Club on Easter Sunday, March 31, with Y.O.G.A from Peking Duk headlining a huge night of live music. With two stages, seven huge acts and free entry prepare for a party filled with nothing but sunshine, great music and unforgettable moments.
EASTER ACTIVITIES
D'ALBORA MARINA
Head along to the D'Albora Marina on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday for some Easter-fun activities. On March 29, there will be fish feeding at 10.30am and live music with Aaron Lenard from 12pm to 3pm. On March 30, there will be a baby animal farm visit from 10am to 12pm and live music with Tim Harding from 12pm to 3pm. On March 31, there will be two special appearances from the Easter bunny at 9am and 1pm.
EASTER RAFFLES
SOLDIERS POINT BOWLING CLUB
Hop along to Soldiers Point Bowling Club for their Easter Raffles on Wednesday, March 27, Friday, March 29 and Sunday, March 31. There will be hams, seafood, meat and hampers filled with goodies up for grabs. There may even be a special visit from the Easter bunny.
EASTER ACTIVITIES
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Gather up the whole family on Sunday, March 31 and head to Shoal Bay Country Club from 12pm to 2pm for their massive annual Easter egg hunt, a special visit from the Easter bunny, plus plenty of other fun activities for the kids. For the adults enjoy a delicious seaside meal and live music from 2.30pm.
