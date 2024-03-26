What's on in Port Stephens this Easter long weekend

Head along to the D'Albora Marina on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday for some Easter-fun activities. On March 29, there will be fish feeding at 10.30am and live music with Aaron Lenard from 12pm to 3pm. On March 30, there will be a baby animal farm visit from 10am to 12pm and live music with Tim Harding from 12pm to 3pm. On March 31, there will be two special appearances from the Easter bunny at 9am and 1pm.