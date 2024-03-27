Fire and Rescue NSW raise safety concerns over lithium-ion battery fires

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has expressed concerns about the rising rate of Lithium-Ion battery fires as crews respond to more than 60 lithium-ion battery fires this year, including one that ended in tragedy.
The tragic house fire that claimed the lives of two women at Teralba in late February is believed to have been started by a lithium-ion battery and FRNSW are urging the public to be extra cautious.
FRNSW commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said lithium-ion battery fires are extremely intense and volatile.
"Even our firefighters find putting them out challenging because they burn so hot," he said.
On March 14, a tradesman drove to Tingira Heights Fire Station just after 4pm after noticing a large amount of smoke in his rear vision mirror.
He stopped to inspect the toolbox and found an unattached hedger battery was on fire. He covered the flames in dirt and continued to the fire station.
Firefighters observed the dirt was bubbling. The battery had entered a phase known as 'thermal runaway' where the cell gasses off and threatens to explode.
An hour later, nine fire trucks rushed to Apprentice Drive, Berkeley Vale when an electric vehicle charging station caught alight.
In a third lithium-ion battery-related blaze, a fire broke out in the rear of a garbage truck in Sydney's West.
Commissioner Fewtrell urges the public to use extra caution when using lithium-ion batteries.
"When they go into 'thermal runaway,' the danger is immediate," he said.
"It's vital the public follows our safety advice around these batteries."
Fire and Rescue NSW warns people:
For further information, visit the FRNSW website: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9392.
