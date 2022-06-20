Following the recent launch of the Sustainable Futures Festival, organisers have set about planning a program of events between now and September beginning with two film nights.
The festival's host, EcoNetwork Port Stephens, has joined with the Marine Parks Association to screen the films at Nelson Bay Cinema one month apart.
The first screening will be Ocean, a free showing of short films followed by a discussion from 5.45pm on Wednesday, June 29.
"This is a free showing of short films about the ocean with discussions about the sustainability of our sea and future of our magnificent marine park," said EcoNetwork vice-president Sue Olsson.
"The film is hosted in conjunction with the Australian Marine Conservation Society.
"Entry is free but you must book a ticket to manage numbers at bit.ly/Short-Ocean-Films."
The second film night is a showing of the internationally acclaimed River, a breathtaking and musical odyssey that explores the intrinsic relationship between humans and the rivers over millennia.
"This film will feature at Nelson Bay Cinema on Thursday, July 28," Ms Olsson said.
"EcoNetwork is honoured to have a short local perspective presented, linking the Karuah and Myall rivers with our estuary, courtesy of the Marine Parks Association."
The cost to see River is $20, which includes a free drink, popcorn or choc-top from the candy bar, and will help raise funds for festival speakers.
Ticket bookings will open soon at econetworkps.org/sustainable-futures.
Also as part of the festival, EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Artisan Collective are collaborating to run the aRRRRRt Awards.
OPen to artists to enter until August 5, the awards encourage artists to put the R into art: rethink, reduce, reuse, repurpose or recycle.
Award winners will be announced on the final day of the festival, on September 11.
