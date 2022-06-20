The Tilligerry may not be on Port Stephens Council's Place Plan roster, but that hasn't stopped the good citizens of the peninsula from drawing up their own list of projects and improvements.
Two of the Tilligerry's more significant projects comprise the Lighting of the Centenary Gates at the entrance to Tanilba Bay and the upgrade of infrastructure in Henderson Park along the Lemon Tree Passage foreshore.
These and other issues such as the increase in number of Over 55s development proposals will be discussed at the next Tilligerry Community Association (TCA) planning forum to be held on Wednesday, June 29 at Tanilba Foreshore Hall (29 Tanilba Avenue), from 6pm to 8pm.
"There will be four tables of discussion under the titles of business, youth, community and environment," TCA president Fran Corner said.
"Our goal is to get some small shared goals and good ideas for future projects such as illuminating the stone gates and providing an adult outdoor gym for Henderson Park that can be funded by grants."
The landmark stone gates at the entrance and exit of The Avenue of the Allies were built by Henry Hallorahan in 1931 to commemorate 100 years of the arrival of Tanilba Bay's first settler, William Caswell, who built Tanilba House in 1831.
"We are looking to illuminate the gates at night through a $15,000 state government community building partnership grant. The remaining $2000 for the $17,000 project will be funded through our fundraising efforts," Ms Corner said.
In other Tilligerry improvements, Ms Corner said that a Queen's Jubilee tree planting day will be held on July 31, which is National Tree Day, and market days will be conducted over three consecutive months in July, August and September.
At Henderson Park, contractors have commenced work on a large shade sail, which is expected to be in use before the end of the month.
Deputy mayor and veteran central ward councillor Steve Tucker said that the $90,000 funding would be provided by Port Stephens Council.
"Construction is being undertaken by contractors," he said.
"The council is also constructing 800 metres of pathway, an extension of an existing path, along the Lemon Tree Passage foreshore.
"This project estimated to be worth $1.3 million will be supported through a Legacy Fund."
Cr Tucker said that the newly proposed Over 55s developments, including the one owned by former Port Stephens mayor Bruce Mackenzie on land adjacent to the RSL sports club, would provide affordable options for the area's ageing population.
"The beauty of these proposals is that they provide value for people wanting to downsize and that they are within walking distance to the nearby shopping centre," he said.
Ms Corner, however, was critical of the council's lack of planning for the Tilligerry peninsula.
"We still don't have a plan for the town. Our concern with new developments is the impact on drainage, transport and open space."
At the last council meeting, Cr Tucker was able to obtain a $500 Rapid Response donation for the TCA towards printing of the Tilligerry visitor maps.
