Sports Shorts: Big scores posted on footy fields despite downpours

By Peter Arnold
Updated June 20 2022 - 10:54pm, first published 5:00am
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Raymond Terrace Magpies D-grade side were out gunned by the Gloucester Magpies 52-12 on Saturday. Picture: Olivia Allardice

Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club traveled to Newcastle's No.2 sportsground to play Wanderers on Saturday.

