What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

June 24: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10.30am-11.30am. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Award-winning Port Stephens aviator Ruth Wilson will present an author talk about her memoir Conquering Clouds which details her life, stories and accomplishments during her 47-year career in ballooning. Attendance is free but bookings are required. Phone the library on (02) 4988 0111.
June 25: Tanilba Foreshore Hall, Tanilba Avenue, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9.30am-2.30pm. Cost: $60.
Get creative and make your own colourful mosaic felted bag from a wonderful array of fibres, silks and embellishments. Information and bookings: info@tilligerryartsgroup.com.
June 26: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm
An outdoor market with variety of handmade art and craft stalls, designer goods, collectables, plants, many unique items, gourmet artisan food and barista coffee.
June 27: Tomare Library, Salamander Bay. Time: 1pm-5pm. Cost: Free but bookings required.
Rite to the Finish is a series of presentations relating to end of life. O'Hearn Lawyers will begin the series of 30 minute sessions with a presentation about wills and power of attorney, which will be followed by organ and tissue donation, diagnosis, voluntary assisted dying and doula support, grief and loss, advance care and funeral planning. Phone the library to book: 4988 0670.
July 3-10: Various locations across Port Stephens.
Celebrations for NAIDOC Week will be in full swing across Port Stephens July 3-10 and will include a Snak and Rap at Mallabula Skatepark (11am-1pm July 3), family fun day at Murrook Cultural Centre (10am-2pm July 4), family history presentations, a family fun day along the Nelson Bay Foreshore (10am-2pm July 6), cultural activities at Karuah Community Hall (10am-1pm July 7).
