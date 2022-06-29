Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Business

Tilligerry chamber to join Business Port Stephens

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
END OF AN ERA: Mike Colecliff pictured with Cr Steve Tucker in 2015 at the Lemon Tree Passage foreshore.

A family association with the Tilligerry business community spanning four decades has come to an end with the announcement this week that the Tilligerry Chamber of Commerce would be shutting down operations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.