Mental health funding boost at Yacaaba Centre in Nelson Bay

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 29 2022 - 2:30am
GRATEFUL: Yacaaba Centre manager Louise Simpson says they are grateful for the government funding to continue in 2022.

Nelson Bay's Yacaaba Centre has been granted an extension on its NSW Ministry of Health grant under mental health for another 12 months.

CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

Local News

