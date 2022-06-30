The quiet beachside town of Lemon Tree Passage has become a hotbed for racing in the past 15 months - slot car racing, that is.
Slot car enthusiasts from across the Hunter, Sydney, Central Coast and even as far as Queensland travel to Lemon Tree Passage regularly to race, socialise and pick up spare parts at Show Us Ya Slotz, owned and operated by Michael Dixon.
"Slot car racing is truly alive and well," Mr Dixon said. "It has become popular again by people who were into it when they were children and have retired and are looking for a hobby. Competitive racing is very popular. But it's also a fun, affordable family activity."
A slot car is a powered miniature vehicle that is guided by a groove or slot in the track on which it runs. A pin or blade extends from the bottom of the car into the slot.
An interest from his childhood, Mr Dixon got back into slot cars "later in life".
It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that the stars aligned for Mr Dixon. He was able to purchase what he needed from a slot car business that was closing down and open Show Us Ya Slotz in the industrial area of Lemon Tree Passage in early 2021.
Mr Dixon said since then, Show Us Ya Slotz has expanded beyond his original planning. It is now the largest hub of slot cars, parts, paints and racing in the area.
"We've been called the slot car lolly shop," Mr Dixon said. "We have the largest range of parts available in the area. We also have some of the best tracks, including the only HO scale track open to the public."
Competition nights, on Tuesdays and Fridays, are well attended, as are special endurance race events. The space has also become popular for social outings with clubs, children's parties and families looking for some affordable fun.
Show Us Ya Slotz will be open each day of the school holidays.
The cost is $6 per 30 minutes and everything is supplied. Racers get to pick their vehicles - and can swap them out - and can use the two slot car tracks, the drag strip or switch to an even smaller car and use the HO track.
Lap times are logged for anyone looking to claim racing bragging rights over their friends or family.
More details at: showusyaslotz.com.au.
Slot car racing is just one activity children can get involved with these winter school holidays.
PCYC Nelson Bay is offering sport, craft and fun activities for children aged 5-12 between July 4-15 ($40 per day), Shoal Bay Country Club will have free children's activities daily from 12pm-2pm between July 3-17 while Port Stephens Libraries is offering an exciting winter holiday program of activities from July 5-15.
In line with NAIDOC Week and the school holidays, Kreative Space Studio in Fingal Bay is offering a number of Indigenous-themed workshops for kids between July 4-14 including basket weaving with Tomorrow Dreaming and Aboriginal painting.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
