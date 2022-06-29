Community groups or organisations looking to build or upgrade facilities are being urged to apply for funding through the NSW Government's ClubGrants Infrastructure program now open.
According to Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson, a total $12.5 million is available via the annual program.
"These grants provide much-needed funds for communities to support their local economies and ground-level community organisations," Mr Anderson said
"There's only so much money a raffle or membership drive can raise, but with these grants local groups can fast track vital local community facilities."
The Infrastructure Grants are made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3 program, which re-invests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects.
ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said giving back to the local community is a key priority for registered Clubs.
"There is no greater example of Clubs giving back to their communities than through the ClubGRANTS scheme. Whether you're a sporting group, charity or community based not-for-profit, clubs across NSW provide millions of dollars each year to these worthy causes," Mr Landis said.
Since 2015, the NSW Government has funded more than 520 community projects worth more than $81 million under the program.
The last round awarded over $4.2 million to 43 projects across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and essential community infrastructure.
To find out more and to apply until July 18, please visit www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/clubgrants-infrastructure
