After a long two year wait, the biggest event on the junior netball calendar returned on the weekend only for three days of highly anticipated competition to be reduced to one due to torrential rain.
Nelson Bay Netball Association (NBNA) sent three teams, in the 12, 13 and 14 age divisions, to Baulkham Hills for the three-day Junior State Titles.
While play was able to be completed on Saturday, July 2, Netball NSW made the decision to cancel games on Sunday due to the severe weather.
A full risk assessment was completed on Monday morning to see if the competition could be salvaged but it was not deemed safe and the tiles were cancelled.
"What was to be three days of netball turned into one day," Linda Jones from NBNA said.
"Games were cancelled for safety reasons on day two and then on the morning of day three due to excessive rain, flooding and weather warnings in place.
"Teams played in the rain on day one and made a strong start with 12's and 13's being undefeated at the end of first day.
"All teams were in great positions on the ladder. In what was ultimately a disappointing situation in not being able to continue to play, players showed resilience, determination and strength of character.
"They should be proud of their performances."
It was the first year that all three NBNA teams have competed at a Junior State Titles.
Due to it being called off for the last two years due to COVID, the 14's had not had the opportunity to attend, Jones said.
The 14s girls side will now move up to the Senior State Titles as 15s.
Jones said each team competed highly at a number of carnivals to make the titles despite some players and coaches being sick with COVID.
"They were so excited to go to state titles. Our players have unfinished business. They will be back in 2023," she said.
"NBNA would like to thanks all coaches, umpires and support staff for their time and commitment to NBNA representative teams."
Jones said a highlight of the tournament was the teams being able to warm up with players from the NSW Swifts.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
